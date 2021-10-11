Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Vaccine Contract Vaccine Contract Manufacturing (CMO) - Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The steadily growing demand for vaccines, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled to the discovery and development of a variety of preventive and therapeutic vaccine products, has presented lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Given that vaccine manufacturing requires highly regulated, state-of-the-art technologies, it has become challenging for stakeholders to establish in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines. For this purpose, numerous vaccine developers have begun outsourcing their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs); these service providers are consolidating their capabilities and are expanding their respective service portfolios through substantial acquisition activity.

Key Market Insights

Presently, over 120 companies offer a multitude of contract manufacturing services for vaccines

The vaccine contract manufacturing market features a mix of small, mid-sized, and experienced players. Majority of such service providers claim to offer analytical development and fill / finish services. It is worth highlighting that over 80% of the CMOs are able to operate at all scales of operation.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 42%, between 2013 and 2021

The maximum number of partnerships (148) for vaccine contract manufacturing services were signed in 2020. Manufacturing and supply (47%) emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by the stakeholders, followed by product / process development and manufacturing (12%), acquisition (12%), product development and commercialization (11%) and licensing (6%).

The demand for vaccines is estimated to be over 0.035 million liters in 2021, which is likely to increase significantly in the coming years

This is expected to be driven by public immunization initiatives and health programs. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for vaccines.

CMOs are actively investing in expanding their existing capabilities to meet future requirements

With an aim to acquire competencies across the supply chain and to cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors, CMOs are expanding their capabilities. Over 70 instances of facility expansions and new facility establishment were reported since 2013.

The installed vaccine manufacturing capacity is currently estimated to be over 0.8 million liters

The maximum share belongs to large and very large companies, representing more than 90% of the overall global capacity. In terms of location, the maximum vaccine manufacturing capacity is installed in Europe (47%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture ~70% of the market share by 2030

Overall, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 17.4% over the next decade. Contrary to North America and Europe, the market in the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading CMOs with expertise in vaccine production?

 What are the most commonly used expression systems used in vaccine development and manufacturing?

 What are the key challenges faced by vaccine manufacturers?

 What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by vaccine contract manufacturers?

 What is the estimate on the annual commercial demand for vaccines?

 How does the global vaccine manufacturing capacity compare to the total biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity?

 To what extent are the vaccine manufacturing operations outsourced to CMOs?

 Which region presently makes the maximum contribution to the production of vaccines?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the vaccine contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Scale of Operation

 Preclinical

 Clinical

 Commercial

 Type of Expression System

 Mammalian

 Microbial

 Others

 Outsourced Business Operations

 API Manufacturing

 Fill / Finish

 Others

 Company Size

 Small

 Mid-sized

 Large / Very Large

 Key geographical regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the current vaccine manufacturing revenues are primarily driven by outsourcing of various processes involved in the development of preventive vaccines. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

 Menzo Havenga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Batavia Biosciences) and Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)

 Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific)

 David C Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

 Ingrid Cromann (Director - Vaccine Development, Statens Serum Institut)

 Kevin Daley (Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis)

 Thilo Kamphausen (Director Business Development, Richter-Helm BioLogics)

 Sebastian Schuck (Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech)

 Oliver Schub (Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen)

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) ; each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, financial performance (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

 AGC Biologics

 Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

 Bharat Biotech

 Biological E

 BioReliance

 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

 Catalent

 Charles River Laboratories

 Cobra Biologics

 Eurofins Amatsigroup

 Eurogentec

 GreenPak Biotech

 Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

 IDT Biologika

 Lonza

 Meridian Life Science

 Syngene International

 Wockhardt

 WuXi Biologics

