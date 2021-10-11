Introducing DC-HUB The Massive Time-saving, space-saving, expert-saving Profit-maximiser for any auto electric installer

Introducing The DC-HUB by Egon Egon DC-Hub installation 1 Heiner Klarmann and Andrew White

The DC-Hub is an expert saving time and space piece of equipment that eliminates the need for specialist knowledge when installing different types of DC setups.

Anyone building and installing DC electrics into 4WDs, RVs, boats of all sizes this is a marvellous, cost-saving and quality-enhancing device. And it's made in Australia!” — Heiner Klarmann

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egon have finally released their much anticipated new product - the DC HUB to the public. The company's newest invention is designed to save time and money by simplifying the installation process of a vehicle or boat that requires a 12V system with AC power conversion from both 220V and 24V systems. With AC input capabilities from either side of 220v or 24 volts, this device also has a built in fuse board which eliminates the need for specialist expertise when building a system.The cost saving benefits are immense as this product is built with high quality materials and can be used in any number of situations, including 4WDs, boats, RVs or even dwellings running on solar powered setups. We at Egon believe you will find this product both useful and easy to use which is why we have made it available now!The DC-HUB is a 4-in-one DC wiring hub that reduces installation time by a factor of five, requires far less expertise to fit, self diagnostics and reduces component quantity by a factor of 40.One component that does all this:- 3 high-load fused outputs (80A max each)- 10 med-load fused outputs (25A max each)- Solar charger input (80A max)- DC-DC charger input (80A max)- Built-in neg-ground bus-bar- Max 150A continuous load- Self-diagnostic LEDs on all inputs.- Analogue, extremely robust- Designed for two batteries- No lugs, crimps, screws or heat-shrink needed- Multi-functional s/steel mounting bracketEGON is young company formed in 2019 dedicated to solving build challenges in RVs, trailers, caravans, 4WDs and anything licensed to move on the road and the sea.Owned and operated by automotive engineer Heiner Klarmann and award-winning 4WD author and overland explorer, Andrew St Pierre White. The company is based near the city of Perth, Western Australia

SAVE BIG ON YOUR DC INSTALLATIONS. EGON DC-HUB EXPLAINED in 2 MINS | EGON