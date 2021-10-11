Young Tech Entrepreneur “TheMacLyf” Predicts The Next Most Valuable Asset Any Business Can Have

Mackenzie Thompson in Thailand

TheMacLyf explains why it's imported to utilise this feature now before the start of 2022

Success is when preparation meets opportunity” — Mackenzie Thompson

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “TheMacLyf”, also known as Mackenzie Thompson runs one of the fastest growing ecommerce companies in Australia, and has been noted for his fast growing social media presence thanks to the “Tik-Tok Advertising Platform”.

In a recent Instagram story Mackenzie spoke about the most valuable asset he believes any business should have before kicking off the year in 2022. He stated ‘Facebook groups are by far the most powerful asset any business can have coming into 2022, as they are free to create, provide instant feedback and unlike the pages feature, around 90% of the people in any group see each post”.

“Statista”, a famous website for accurately predicting internet trends and statistics states that as of 2021, Facebook currently has 2.89 billion active monthly users and over 90% of these active users are a part of at least 1 Facebook group.

When it comes to "monetization" of the group Mackenzie believes that you should “sell by not selling”. Basically he goes on to explain that you will generate the most cash flow from your group when you don’t actively post trying to sell anything, but instead give value and insight, as well as support to members of your group. By doing this, regardless of your industry, members will reach out to you and actively seek to buy a product or service from you.

Alternatively, you can use the group and mention an upcoming release for a product or service in the future and build extreme hype over time, allowing the group to engage, become a part of the process and even fix potential problems for you with their insight. Mackenzie gives insight that this is the best way to utilise your group as an asset as they will cut thousands to potentially millions in cost by solving potential errors for you, and when they see you are willing to take their suggestions, your conversion rates will boost immensely when you do offer something for sale.

TheMacLyf finished his IG video by summarising that the best time to start building your group is right now, you can invite existing page members to join your group, use Facebook lead generation ads, or cross promote your group on your existing social channels and email list.

You can find more information about TheMacLyf on his instagram @themaclyf