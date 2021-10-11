Panamanian businessman Elías Jimenez promotes Panama as a business destination
I invite the businessmen of the world to bet on Panama; I consider this country as one of the most important in the continent,”PANAMá, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the framework of the historical scandals such as "Panama Papers" and "Pandora Papers," the Panamanian businessman Elías Jiménez, founder and current president of the luxury communications firm Socialité, headquartered in Panama City, assured that Panama has much to offer as an international business center.
"We have paradisiacal scenarios, the use of the dollar as a currency, and we are a bridge of international connection. Panama is much more than what the international media tells us," Jiménez assured a local radio station.
Socialité, S.A. is the most prestigious communications company focused on luxury in the Republic of Panama and stood out for producing its events such as: "Panama Healthy Week," "Gastronomic Ritual," "Fashion Film Festival Panama," among others.
Among the most prominent clients of Socialité are: the official fashion week, Fashion Week Panama, the Embassy of the United States of America, and various fashion houses such as Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, among others.
