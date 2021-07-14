Arian Abadi stars in Panamanian history film: Causa Justa. Now available on NETFLIX

Arian Abadi on Just Cause Film Arian Abadi on Just Cause Film Poster Just Cause on NETFLIX

PANAMá, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arian Abadi stars in Panamanian history film: Causa Justa. Now available on NETFLIXTHE FEATURE FILM STARRED BY ARIAN ABADI AND PATRICIA DE LEON ENTER THE STREAMING NETFLIX PLATFORM.The Panamanian feature film talks about the history of the US military operation in Panama, which happened in 1989 named JUST CAUSE.The film has entered the billboards of the leading streaming service in the world, which has a presence in 190 countries and more than 204 million viewers with paid membership."Just Cause" is a film based on the real events of December 20, 1989, the night the events of this operation occurred. The film tells the stories of Operation Just Cause from different perspectives.The film stars actors Arian Abadi and Patricia de Leon and professionals from the Panamanian entertainment industry in its cast."I am delighted to be able to tell a different perspective on the history of my country through my character. All those who are passionate about history and cinema should see it, and the arrival on Netflix is ​​a great step," said Arian Abadi, the protagonist of the film.Arian Abadi is a Panamanian professional actor and musician. He is recognized for his participation in important productions on television, theater, and film. Arian has starred in musical theatre works in Panama and Mexico, among which the international musical "Grease" stands out, where he played the iconic Danny Zuko. Another important artistic intervention by Arian Abadi is to have been part of the 1903 original cast theatrical production in Panama City.

Just Cause - The Film