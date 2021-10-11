Arizona Adaptive Water Sports Receives $ 40,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Equipment to help remove barrier for individuals with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports
We are beyond excited and honored to have received such a generous award that will change the way people with disabilities enjoy adaptive watersports around the state of Arizona.”CAREFREE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Adaptive Water Sports (AAWS), a non-profit organization based in Carefree, AZ, which is committed to empowering lives through adaptive sports, was recently awarded a $40,000 grant from The Hartford as part of its Ability Equipped® program.
— Jo Crawford, Executive Director of Arizona Adaptive Water Sports
The grant enabled AAWS, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment to help the organization expand its reach. This includes an equipment trailer, adaptive kayaks, adaptive wake surfing equipment and two Personal Watercraft for the safety team. AAWS is now able to provide adaptive watersports for youth and adults with disabilities and increase capacity to serve communities throughout Arizona. This equipment allows programs to be mobile, offered in more rural towns, and expands offerings like wake surfing and water skiing, while keeping everyone safe.
The Hartford also surprised nine-year-old, Lily Curtis, and fourteen-year-old, Alex Baize, with a single kayak with outrigger. In addition, thirteen and fourteen-year-old brothers, Joshua and Antonio Stoddard, received a double - seater kayak. This custom - fit adaptive sports equipment will allow these youth athletes to have freedom on the water and give them the opportunity to participate in adaptive watersports more frequently.
“We are beyond excited and honored to have received such a generous award that will change the way people with disabilities enjoy adaptive watersports around the state of Arizona. We know that 70% of those who participate will initiate doing something new with their life. The Hartford and Move United have changed access to adaptive sports and recreation. When these athletes have an opportunity participate without barriers and to excel, there is no limit to what they can do,” said Jo Crawford, Executive Director of Arizona Adaptive Water Sports.
The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of physical rehabilitation following a disabling illness or injury. In 2019, the company created its Ability Equipped® program to make adaptive sports and equipment more accessible to youth and adults with disabilities.
Shuan Butcher
None
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn