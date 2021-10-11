Dr. Bridget Williams Offers Coaching for Medical Professionals
Managing the stress of the pandemic should not be done alone”PICKERINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working conditions for medical professionals have been exhausting and stressful during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Bridget Williams offers coaching for medical professionals, physicians, and clinicians to help cope with these trying conditions.
According to a survey conducted by the Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation, six in 10 healthcare workers say that stress from the pandemic has been harmful to their mental health. Approximately one in every three healthcare workers has considered leaving the profession. The constant fear of illness, safety, and the unknown have taken its toll on the mental health of the medical community.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on the medical community. For those who have left, it was not an easy decision. Many are left with significant feelings of guilt,” Dr. Williams said. “Managing the stress of the pandemic should not be done alone.”
Dr. Williams has more than 20 years of experience counseling and coaching medical professionals, physicians, and clinicians. She takes a unique approach to help medical professionals find clarity from confusion, allowing for clearly outlined goals, life purpose, and values. Her authentic, charming style helps clients improve their lives and continue with purpose and direction.
By contracting with healthcare systems and individuals, Dr. Williams can assist with coaching other physicians, nurses, and clinicians through the difficulties of the pandemic. She will help clients gain insight into reasonable expectations, increase confidence, recognize self-worth, and focus on achieving and maintaining life balance.
Dr. Williams is an expert in many different areas, specializing in physician coaching, professional coaching, work-life balance, diversity workplace coaching, ethnic identity, and imposter syndrome.
About Dr. Bridget Williams
Dr. Bridget Williams has been an established, board-certified family physician for nearly 20 years. She has spent her career counseling and coaching patients and colleagues in one of the largest health systems in the country. Her desire is to help others build awareness and a better life. In creating Cole-Williams Coaching & Consulting, LLC, Dr. Williams has created a coaching practice focused on physicians and other professionals struggling with stress, identity, and the difficulties of being “the only” in workplace situations. Working with Dr. Williams, your life balance will be established, and your confidence will soar. It is through self-discovery that habits can be broken, and significant changes can be made.
