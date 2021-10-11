Business Employees Need to Recover Physically and Mentally Too
Champions Yoga, a member of World's Best Connectors, encourages business owners to provide fun and engaging activities online and in live group settings
Champions Yoga provides an important role in WBC’s campaign to help CEOs regain their own confidence and composure, as well as enhance their relationships with their employees.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of emphases has been placed on getting employees back to work, back into the office, back to normal. But, after 18 or more months of “abnormal,” America is realizing that these are not easy tasks. There are many economic reasons (e.g., business closures/relocations, cost of childcare, etc.) for the reluctance of managers or employees to return to an office or, even, to their previous professions. The World’s Best Connectors (www.thewbcs.com) is a virtual community of C-suite executives, which helps other executives enhance their connections with family, employees, clients, government, and the media. Its theme for 2021 has been “The Business of Recovery.” WBC has associates, who can assist with the usual external challenges re: financing, taxes, and marketing. But WBC also offers assistance to CEOS re: how to enhance their work environments to retain and attract employees. Champions Yoga is an example of a useful, even critical, tool for business owners.
Charles Dickens IV is the Founder and CEO of Champions Yoga, a corporate wellness company for busy professionals. He brings more than 10 years of fitness and corporate experience with leading businesses like S.T.E.M, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona State University, Vanguard, and Morgan Stanley. Charles discovered yoga at 16 years of age and attributes yoga to helping him establish a healthy work/life balance. Passionate about making the benefits of yoga more accessible, he is committed to helping others move through their days with a positive mental attitude to live fuller and happier lives.
“I have been impressed with Charles’ intellect, compassion, and ambition since I was a professor and he was a graduate assistant at Arizona State University,” said WBC CEO Denise Meridith. “Champions Yoga provides an important role in WBC’s campaign to help CEOs regain their own confidence and composure, as well as enhance their relationships with their employees.”
Champions Yoga encourages corporate leaders and business owners to enjoy and provide fun, fresh, and engaging activities to help companies and professionals feel connected. What is particularly appealing, during this lingering COVID-19 pandemic period, is that sessions are available in-person or online; so, they are accessible to employees in office or retreat settings, or even while they are working from home.
When asked what the best thing about the Champions Yoga experience is, Intel Director Dani Napier Harrison said, “The best thing is that I have been able to work with Charles and Champions where I'm at during my strength and weight loss journey. I didn't have to be in great shape to start or super flexible. I just had to start and I'm getting better in each session.”
Champions Yoga and The Connect are hosting a Wellness Health Fair from 10 AM-1 PM on October 30 at 6111 S Grammacy Place, Ste 4A, Los Angeles, CA 90047. Community Classes are available every Saturday at 9:30 AM at the Champions Yoga Studio, 16459 N. Scottsdale Rd, Suite 101, in Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. For information about retreats or remote classes, contact Charles Dickens IV at info@championsyoga.com or WBC at info@thewbcs.com.
Champions Yoga’s mission is to build a community within each company that supports the pursuit of achieving a healthy mind and body and living a fuller and happier life. Physically, mentally, and emotionally sound employees will be more confident, more content, and more productive.
