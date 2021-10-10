St Albans // Agg Domestic, VCOR
CASE#: 21A203976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Cota
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/09/2021, Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic assault in Bakersfield VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cota strangled a family member and caused them pain. After further investigation, it was learned that Cota also had Conditions from a previous incident not to abuse or harass the victim. Cota was taken into custody on 10/10/2021 and ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
