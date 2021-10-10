Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                            

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffrey Cota                                             

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/09/2021, Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic assault in Bakersfield VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cota strangled a family member and caused them pain. After further investigation, it was learned that Cota also had Conditions from a previous incident not to abuse or harass the victim. Cota was taken into custody on 10/10/2021 and ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Northwest State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

St Albans // Agg Domestic, VCOR



