New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502506

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/21 @2300 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nortontown Rd, Addision, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Megan Swinton

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 09, 2021, at approximately 2300 hours. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed traffic violation on Nortontown Rd. During the course of the motor vehicle stop, the operator, Megan Swinton, displayed signs of alcohol impairment.  Swinton participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Swinton was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2021  /  1230 Hours        

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  YES

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

