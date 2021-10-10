New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502506
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 10/09/21 @2300 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nortontown Rd, Addision, VT.
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Megan Swinton
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 09, 2021, at approximately 2300 hours. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed traffic violation on Nortontown Rd. During the course of the motor vehicle stop, the operator, Megan Swinton, displayed signs of alcohol impairment. Swinton participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Swinton was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2021 / 1230 Hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina