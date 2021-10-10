Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/8/21 at 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 / Route 125, Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

ACCUSED: Larry Runk

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

VICTIM: JohnGrayson Eckroth

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/8/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to the area of Route

100 and Route 125 in Hancock, VT for a report of a road rage incident that

started in Duxbury, VT and ended in Hancock, VT with a result of JohnGrayson

Eckroth's vehicle being shot. It was determined that Eckroth followed a vehicle

for an extended period of time from Duxbury to Hancock. This vehicle pulled into

Larry Runk's residence and Eckroth drove by several times honking his horn. Runk

then fired bird shot from a Shotgun in the direction of Eckroth's vehicle.

Ekcroth's vehicle was struck and the rear passenger door glass shattered.

Eckroth's vehicle also had several small holes and dimples on the outside of the

vehicle that were consistent with bird shot from a shotgun.

No one was injured in this altercation. Runk was issued a citation for

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment and released.

Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public to not engage in

road rage incidents and report aggressive driving.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

MUG SHOT: Not Available