Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203336
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/8/21 at 1130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 / Route 125, Hancock, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Reckless Endangerment.
ACCUSED: Larry Runk
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT
VICTIM: JohnGrayson Eckroth
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/8/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to the area of Route
100 and Route 125 in Hancock, VT for a report of a road rage incident that
started in Duxbury, VT and ended in Hancock, VT with a result of JohnGrayson
Eckroth's vehicle being shot. It was determined that Eckroth followed a vehicle
for an extended period of time from Duxbury to Hancock. This vehicle pulled into
Larry Runk's residence and Eckroth drove by several times honking his horn. Runk
then fired bird shot from a Shotgun in the direction of Eckroth's vehicle.
Ekcroth's vehicle was struck and the rear passenger door glass shattered.
Eckroth's vehicle also had several small holes and dimples on the outside of the
vehicle that were consistent with bird shot from a shotgun.
No one was injured in this altercation. Runk was issued a citation for
Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment and released.
Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public to not engage in
road rage incidents and report aggressive driving.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
MUG SHOT: Not Available