Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,309 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/8/21 at 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 / Route 125, Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

 

ACCUSED:  Larry Runk                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

 

VICTIM: JohnGrayson Eckroth

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/8/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to the area of Route

100 and Route 125 in Hancock, VT for a report of a road rage incident that

started in Duxbury, VT and ended in Hancock, VT with a result of JohnGrayson

Eckroth's vehicle being shot. It was determined that Eckroth followed a vehicle

for an extended period of time from Duxbury to Hancock. This vehicle pulled into

Larry Runk's residence and Eckroth drove by several times honking his horn. Runk

then fired bird shot from a Shotgun in the direction of Eckroth's vehicle.

Ekcroth's vehicle was struck and the rear passenger door glass shattered.

Eckroth's vehicle also had several small holes and dimples on the outside of the

vehicle that were consistent with bird shot from a shotgun.

 

No one was injured in this altercation. Runk was issued a citation for

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment and released.

 

Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public to not engage in

road rage incidents and report aggressive driving.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   10/11/21 @ 1230 PM          

COURT: Addison

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.