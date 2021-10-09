Submit Release
Shaftsbury / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B302898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Criss                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at approximately 1305 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Sunderland Hill Road - Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Owen S. Barclay                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 9th, 2021, at approximately 1305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont

State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a family disturbance at 48

Sunderland Hill Road in the town of Sunderland, Vermont. Subsequent

investigation revealed the defendant, Owen Barclay, caused bodily injury to a

household member. Barclay was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

Barracks for fingerprints and photographs. Barclay is to appear at Bennington

County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Domestic

Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 at 12:30 P.M.             

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

