Shaftsbury / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at approximately 1305 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Sunderland Hill Road - Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Owen S. Barclay

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9th, 2021, at approximately 1305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont

State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a family disturbance at 48

Sunderland Hill Road in the town of Sunderland, Vermont. Subsequent

investigation revealed the defendant, Owen Barclay, caused bodily injury to a

household member. Barclay was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

Barracks for fingerprints and photographs. Barclay is to appear at Bennington

County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Domestic

Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 at 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.