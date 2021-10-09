Shaftsbury / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at approximately 1305 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Sunderland Hill Road - Sunderland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Owen S. Barclay
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 9th, 2021, at approximately 1305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont
State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a family disturbance at 48
Sunderland Hill Road in the town of Sunderland, Vermont. Subsequent
investigation revealed the defendant, Owen Barclay, caused bodily injury to a
household member. Barclay was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
Barracks for fingerprints and photographs. Barclay is to appear at Bennington
County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Domestic
Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 at 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.