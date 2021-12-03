US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if they Also Had Navy Shipyard Asbestos Exposure for Possible Increased Compensation

Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, 800-714-0303, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family receives the best possible financial compensation results.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best results happen. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars

Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma were initially exposed to asbestos on the navy ship or submarine they were assigned to. Typically, it was their duty station that involved them being exposed to asbestos. However, if while in the navy the Veteran stayed with his ship or submarine at a navy shipyard to assist shipyard workers in repairs or an upgrade to the ship or submarine-they may have had heavy to extreme asbestos exposure. Navy Veterans who now have mesothelioma and who spent time at a shipyard might receive a lot more in compensation

US Navy Shipyards where asbestos use was widespread in the 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's and in some instances for a portion of 1980's include:

* The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

* Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

* Bangor, Maine

* Hunters Point, California

* Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

* Groton, Connecticut

* Todd Shipyard Seattle

* Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

* The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

* Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

* The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.