October Summit Targets Equity in Scientific Breakthroughs for Healthy Longevity
Bringing together the major scientific, regulatory, social equity and behavioral challenges in emerging science with material, accessible gains in health.
One of the most important longevity conferences of the year”WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targeting Metabesity 2021, called "one of the most important longevity conferences of the year," will focus on achieving policies, practices, and products that will lead to Healthy Longevity for All.
The virtual conference, to be held Oct. 11-14, 2021, brings attention to the major advancements in geroscientific that can delay and even reverse age decline. The conference brings together high-level regulatory, social equity, and behavioral experts in a think-tank atmosphere to meet the challenges and opportunities in translating emerging science into material, accessible gains in public health.
Healthy longevity can give us more years without co-morbidities, but these advancements must not be only for the wealthy. "If that occurs, as it is happening right now," says Thomas Seoh, President of the Kitalys Institute, organizer of the conference, "we have failed in our Moonshot mission of giving everyone access to longer healthspan with the vigor to enjoy it."
This unique conference has assembled a stellar and silo-busting roster of over seventy speakers, including top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases, leaders of both established and emerging companies, and investors, regulators, and policymakers. Fireside chats will feature Stephen Hahn, MD, former FDA Commissioner, Eric Topol, MD, Founder/Director Scripps Research Translational Institute, William Haseltine, Ph.D., former CEO of Human Genome Sciences, and Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., CEO of AgeWave.
Among many other distinguished speakers, the conference will feature National Academy of Medicine members Dale Abel, MD, DPhil (University of Iowa), Victor Dzau, MD (President of the National Academy of Medicine), Linda Fried, MD, MPH (Dean of the Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia), Terrie Moffitt, Ph.D. (Duke and King's College London), Gerald Schulman, MD, Ph.D. (Yale), and Lawrence Steinman, MD (Stanford; conference co-chair).
Day 4 of Targeting Metabesity 2021, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, will also include a full day Emerging Company Showcase, where innovative companies targeting healthy longevity pitch for investors, partners, customers, and public attention, curated by prominent representatives of the longevity capital markets.
THIS SUMMIT, WHICH IS SLATED TO ATTRACT OVER 1,000 REGISTRANTS FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE, IS PART OF A "MOONSHOT" MOVEMENT TO ACHIEVE HEALTHY LONGEVITY FOR ALL
To simulate the ambiance and networking of previous conferences, Metabesity 2021 will include social gatherings after each day's program and a gala event on Wednesday evening. Metabesity 2020's distinction of punctuating sessions with world-class musicians will continue with the addition of glimpses from the historic, scenic village of Harpers Ferry, where the virtual conference will originate. Amazing improv rapper and comedian Chris Turner will emcee the gala event.
Founder and Co-Chair of Metabesity 2021, Dr. Alexander Fleming commented:
"We are a part of a global moonshot project to advance healthy longevity for all within the next decade. We aim to make healthy longevity a national objective and a real prospect for everyone. Though we will present some of the amazing scientific advances, we want to work through the challenges of translating these discoveries into products for people who need them."
Conference Co-chair, Stanford Professor Dr. Lawrence Steinman, a co-discoverer of the multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri, and a number of other therapies, added:
"After several decades of stupendous progress in treating immediately life-threatening conditions, orphan and genetic disorders, and incapacitating degenerative diseases, we must turn our attention to slowing the aging process and reducing the risks of the major chronic diseases. Collectively, these diseases account for the great majority of morbidity and mortality and healthcare spending across the globe."
Conference organizer and Kinexum CEO Thomas Seoh noted:
"In just the few years since our inaugural conference in London in 2017, the global longevity ecosystem has grown by leaps and bounds. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability arising from biological aging and its consequences - chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and many cancers. The healthy longevity sector is entering a period of explosive growth, and I invite all interested parties to join us for front row seats in the birth of the longevity industry."
Conference organizer and Kitalys Institute Executive Director Adriane Berg added:
"Covid-19 was the wakeup call to take geroscience out from under the radar and make it front and center in our understanding of how we age. At Kitalys, we take that understanding a big step further with the mission to accelerate the translation of emerging science into equitable gains in public health. If years of life can be purchased, we are courting inequities beyond the material and economic. We are committed to pushing science forward with the determination that advancements will benefit us all."
About Targeting Metabesity 2021
Targeting Metabesity 2021 is a call to action and a silo-busting conversation for tractable steps today to address significant healthcare challenges: going beyond treating individual diseases to preventing multiple diseases and extending healthy lifespan.
About the Kitalys Institute, organizer of the Targeting Metabesity conferences
The Kitalys Institute is a 501(c )(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit Virginia corporation with the mission of accelerating the translation of geroscience and other sciences into material, accessible gains in public health by preventing chronic diseases and extending healthy longevity for all.
