National Command & Staff College Secures Graduate Level College Recommendation From American Council on Education (ACE)

American Council on Education Command & Staff Leadership Program Sheriff Greg Champagne of St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office with four graduates of the program

National Command & Staff College Secures Graduate Level College Transfer Recommendation from ACE

We are very pleased to secure this prestigious accreditation from the American Council on Education (ACE) for our Advanced Leadership Program.” — Dr. Anthony H. Normore, President, National Command & Staff College

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Command & Staff College / dba International Academy of Public Safety secures 6 hours of Graduate Level College Recommendation for its "Command and Staff Leadership" Program from the American Council on Education (ACE).The Command & Staff Program will prepare you as part of the vanguard of today’s professional policing leaders. You will learn practical skills and tools to succeed in an ever-changing dynamic environment. The class focuses on effectively resolving the challenges of an accomplished career. This session of your professional development is a blended learning experience of on-line and classroom instruction complemented to enhance your learning. Graduates of the program will leave with new colleagues, an array a diverse of faculty from which the student can continue to consult, and ways to act ahead of change to create an optimistic future for law enforcement and the communities they serve. The long-term goal of the program is to add to the leadership skill sets of each participant; it also intends to contribute to the body of knowledge of law enforcement through the completion of significant foresight-based research.Program Objective Adopted by ACE: The course objective is to improve leadership capability through creating more self-aware leaders, including intentionally deeper investments in the human domain and aligning mission and values. Graduates will be leaders and mentors for their agency personnel, dedicated to personal and professional growth, committed to promoting open communication, shared values, and focused on mission accomplishment.Organization Course Number: LCS-IAPSOrganization: International Academy of Public SafetyLocation: Classroom-basedLength: Hybrid. 320 hours (240 hrs. on-line & 80 hrs. classroom)Level: GraduateCredits: 6 Hrs.Subjects: Sociology, Leadership, or Organizational BehaviorLearning Outcomes Adopted by ACE:Develop a personal philosophy of commandUnderstand the value of a peer networkAlign resources with strategy, mission, vision and values of agencyValue critical thinking and values in decision makingGeneral Course Topics Adopted by ACE:Personal leadershipApproaches to leadershipLeadership and ethicsTaking responsibilityCommunication and changeStrategic elements of building a professional cultureVersatility skillsHuman factors and leadershipLeadership stylesProgressive law enforcement leader effectively managing departmental risksThe organizational change battle planMastering communicationBudgetingPersonnel managementHuman factors and officer wellnessRetention & recruitmentCrisis communicationCapstone researchInstructional Strategies:Audio Visual MaterialsCase StudiesClassroom ExerciseComputer Based TrainingDiscussionLearner PresentationsLecturesPractical ExercisesMethods of Assessment:Case StudiesExaminationsPerformance Rubrics (Checklists)PresentationsWritten PapersMinimum Passing Score: B - 80%