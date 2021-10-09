Submit Release
BANGKOK , THAILAND , October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pristine waters, beaches, and an abundance of marine life await you in the luxurious island retreat of Ayada Maldives. Perfect for much-needed rest and relaxation, the resort is an exclusive getaway with unbelievable postcard views, world-class cuisine, and exceptional service. Ayada Maldives is carefully designed with every detail thoughtfully considered making it an ideal escape for couples looking for an escape from everyday life or families seeking authentic holidays without any distractions. It is a perfectly secluded piece of paradise for any traveler looking to spend a vacation in blissful isolation. This resort lets guests gaze at magnificent sunsets after enjoying an invigorating swim surrounded by crystal clear waters.

Step into a world where you can enjoy life and forget your worries in any of our resort's 10 types of world-class suites and villas. They all provide a secluded and upscale environment for all guests, making this resort the ultimate package. The spa provides a fantastic way to regain balance after a day’s worth of enjoying the ocean. You will also work up a sweat at the fitness center and experience the most fun and stimulating watersports activities.

The Location : The resort is located amidst a series of beautiful islands within the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, which is approximately 431 kilometers south of Male, the capital of Maldives. From Male, you’ll board the seaplane and be whisked away on a 55-minute domestic flight to Kaadedhdhoo Airport, where you’ll take another 45-minute boat ride before arriving at our dream resort.

Accommodation : As guests walk through the entrance of our suites and villas, stylish interiors adorned with Middle-Eastern, and Maldivian design elements await. Our beach villas and suites are equipped with a private garden, an outdoor shower, and a pool just steps away from the pristine beach. While the breathtaking overwater villas and suites offer stunning ocean views which can’t be found elsewhere. At Ayada Maldives, you’ll have your own private oasis in the heart of paradise.

Dining Options : Dine on lasagna or tandoori mountain chicken at the Ocean Breeze Restaurant, enjoy drinks by Magu overlooking beautiful blue waters. For more refined dining, try Kai Far East Asian Restaurant for the best Asian cuisines with an extensive wine cellar that will be sure to impress. Ile De Joie also offers the finest selections of cheese and wines and is set in an over-water, open-air bar. There’s also Ottoman Lounge which highlights serving fine Turkish teas and authentically brewed Turkish coffees in the most traditional way.

RESORT ADDRESS : Magudhuva Island, Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Republic of Maldives

Tel: +960 684 4444

Fax: +960 684 5555

Email: info@ayadamaldives.com

