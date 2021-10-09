Sunsuri Phuket
A Contemporary Hillside Resort PhuketBANGKOK , THAILAND , October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in 25 acres of natural jungle terrain overlooking Thailand’s gorgeous Andaman Sea coast, Sunsuri Phuket is a contemporary hillside resort that offers an exclusive experience that combines luxury with nature. This resort captures the feeling of island life perfectly, giving breathtaking views of the sea and jungle while representing the whole sense of Sunsuri, meaning the peaceful sun. Fall in love with this tropical paradise where the air is warm and humid where you can smell the gentle breeze wafting from the ocean.
You can choose between the 6 categories of rooms, suites, and pool villas, showing off an interior design that blends modern minimalism with Thai artistry. Each of them provides plenty of space for upscale relaxation and enjoyment. At the same time, the suites and villas feature kitchenettes and private pools.
The eco-chic boutique resort of Sunsuri Phuket offers every amenity for all guests’ ultimate leisure, including a Spa, Fitness Center, Kids Club & Games Room, Outdoor Swimming Pools, and more. You can also get your hands on various truly enriching classes such as Thai Culture and Cooking, Muay Thai, Yoga & Pilates, and Aerobics.
The Location : Located on a hill above Nai Harn Lake and facing towards the Nai Harn Beach, Sunsuri Phuket is a hidden gem for those looking to escape it all. Minutes away by car are Rawai Beach, with its powdery white sands backed by coconut palms, and Promthep Cape, which offers beautiful views of the bay. The resort is ideally located to experience Phuket’s most popular attractions. It’s an easy access to day trips and excursions with historical sites such as the Big Buddha statue or Wat Chalong Temple within reasonable riding distance.
Accommodation : Boasting 133 rooms, Sunsuri Phuket features luxury accommodations perfect for relaxation and enjoyment in stylish surroundings. Our hotel features 6 room types from the modest Superior to the grand Garden View Pool Villa. Our beautifully curated rooms and villas feature contemporary interiors that are uniquely minimalistic yet infused with Thai decors.
Dining Options : Step into a world-class buffet for breakfast. Whether you prefer American, Asian, or other cuisine varieties, we have it all at Sail Restaurant. And when the evening comes, don’t forget about our exceptional evening dining experience, where each course has representative artistry on display before your senses of sight and taste.
Whether for drinks or just an evening out, the Sip Bar is the place to be on a cool night. You’ll feel at home with our large selection of wines and cocktails in one hand while light bites in the other.
Contact : SUNSURI PHUKET
11/5 Moo 1, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130, THAILAND
Tel: +66 (0) 7633 6400 | Fax: +66 (0) 7638 8781
E-mail: reserve@sunsuri-phuket.com
Ms. Piyanuch Kongmanakiattikun (Pick)
Sunsuri Phuket
+6676336420 ext.
email us here
