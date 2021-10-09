Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Hosts Inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 announced, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce, the inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase honorees to highlight 12 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for our state. To celebrate Manufacturing Month, she invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol in the Old Supreme Court Library. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

