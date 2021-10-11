Inroads into the Billion Dollar Social Media Marketplace with a Powerhouse Leadership Team: Pennexx: Stock Symbol: PNNX

PNNX Pennexx Logo PNNX's Your Social Offers PNNX's YSO Website PNNX Vision

Making Inroads into the Multi-Billion Dollar Global Social Media Marketplace with a Powerhouse Leadership Team: Pennexx Inc. (Stock Symbol: PNNX)

Pennexx Inc (OTCMKTS:PNNX)

The process of undergoing the audit was an extremely comprehensive course of action. It was vital to set the stage to move forward and provide increased confidence for our shareholders” — Joe Candito, President of PNNX

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making Inroads into the Multi-Billion Dollar Global Social Media Marketplace with a Powerhouse Leadership Team: Pennexx Inc. (Stock Symbol: PNNX)  Focused on Social Media, Prepaid Debit Cards, Artificial Intelligence, Targeted Marketing, and Consumer Rewards. Completed PCAOB Audit Encompassing Year 2020 Financial Certification. Working Towards Up-Listing to the OTCQB Market Tier. Advisory Board with Over 100 Years of Marketing & Business Experience. Second Straight Quarter of Profitability Recorded in 2021 with Expectation for Breakout Performance Through the 2nd Half of the Year.Pennexx, Inc. (PNNX), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards. PNNX products capitalize on the multibillion dollar social media market by enabling merchants to use social media to acquire, retain and grow their customer base. PNNX Your Social Offers (YSO) users scan a QR code or click a post online, register and share that reward with their friends.PNNX is developing prepaid debit cards which link to its YSO program so rewards can be automatically added. YSO will also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize and create targeted marketing campaigns. PNNX has acquired BitGift, a company that is creating a unique pre-paid debit card. PNNX utilizes patent pending technology and will be submitting additional patents for example, "A system for monetizing social influence." PNNX earns money through subscription fees, per use charges, transactional fees and contracts with its customers.PNNX is currently poised to reach millions of users through its viral social media approach. PNNX helps businesses grow more efficiently than traditional marketing campaigns. This approach decreases the acquisition cost of acquiring new customers. Customers login through the merchant portal to control their campaigns and view reports on the status of their success. YSO has shown a 96% adoption rate among businesses. PNNX Completes Inaugural PCAOB Audit Encompassing Year 2020 Financial CertificationOn September 9th PNNX announced that it has been successfully audited for the year 2020. This is a key step in the growth of the company to achieving its goal to becoming a fully reporting billion-dollar player in the social media marketing industry.Assurance Dimensions, which is registered with the Public Company Oversite Board (PCAOB), conducted a systematic examination of the PNNX accounting books, transaction records, and other pertinent data in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that PNNX planned and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud in conformity with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).Joe Candito, President of PNNX, stated, "The process of undergoing the audit was an extremely comprehensive course of action. It was vital to set the stage to move forward and provide increased confidence for our shareholders."The company will be posting to OTC Markets the audit letter and continues to prepare itself for submitting its application for up to OTC QB Status. Power house of Advisory Board Members with Over 100 Years of Executive Marketing & Business ExperienceOn August 17th the PNNX powerhouse advisory board discussed continued implementation and growth plans for its https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) marketing platform.PNNX hosted this valuable workshop with its newly formed Advisory Board Members:Mr. Tom Coba has a compelling leadership record that expands into the financial sector currently serving as President/CEO of two brands in the business broker industry, one is a franchise operation in 38 states and Canada Tom was former President/CEO of 5 service brands with $2.6B Franchise Services Group of the ServiceMaster company. Mr. Coba was the Chief Operations Officer globally for the Subway brand. Prior to Subway Tom was Vice President of Dunkin Brands with responsibilities for the Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins and Togo's brands in North America. Mr. Coba has a BS from Tufts University.Mr. Jeff Moody is a visionary, high performance leader with 35+ years of diverse business experience in general management, domestic and international operations, and marketing and product management. Past positions include C.E.O. Rita's Italian Ice, C.E.O. Subway Franchise Advertising Fund Trust; Chairman, CEO of Metromedia Restaurant Group; President of KFC; V.P. Marketing, GE Appliances; and Sr. V.P. Operations of PepsiCo Restaurants International. Mr. Moody has a BA Amherst College. with Beta Kappa distinction.Mr. Brian Jennings is a seasoned marketing professional with over 40 years of marketing /agency experience. His experience includes both client and agency side along with both domestic and international experience. Mr. Jennings was Division Manager for a National Food Chain for all areas east of the Mississippi River working with Franchisors, Franchisees and corporate stakeholders along with advertising agencies instrumental in all phases of local market planning.Mr. Ron Weinstock is a successful executive and consultant with over 30 plus years of successfully launching, building, and revitalizing national and regional brands. Mr. Weinstock's expertise includes an emphasis on objective, strategies, brand positioning, marketing, training, development, culinary/R&D and financial management (ROI). Ron's career highlights include generating successes in consumer loyalty promotions, repositioning brands, retail turnarounds and new product and services launches. Mr. Weinstock Graduated from Duquesne University.This highly qualified advisory board brings PNNX an added layer to evaluate their business strategies, technology, provide financial health and guidance, additional networks, leads, and associates to utilize YourSocialOffers.com and help build the YSO brand. Second Straight Quarter of Profitability and Breakout Performance Expected in the Second Half of the YearOn July 20th PNNX announced its second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year. PNNX also anticipates a dramatic rise in the number of users registered to https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO).Growing organically without having to raise significant funds during this phase of the company proves the commercial viability of the PNNX YSO (Social Media Deals and Coupon) platform and reduces any need for dilution of the stock keeping shareholder value high.PNNX is poised to achieve its goals embarked upon earlier this year which is anticipated to grow the value of the company such as becoming fully audited and up listed to the OTC QB. PNNX is conducting new national marketing campaigns and they believe they will drive large numbers of users to its site.Additionally, the market the PNNX YSO is in is an exciting growth opportunity. Digital coupon use by Generation X shoppers climbed to 69% according to https://www.supermarketnews.com/consumer-trends/first-time-digital-coupons-overtake-print-circulars-redemption in one year.The article also states, "For the first time, digital coupons overtake print circulars in redemption."This, coupled with the companies positioning which merges social media with digital discounts is seen by PNNX management as putting a match to fuel, they believe that the YSO platform will take off virally savings millions of consumers money and helping to grow businesses consumer bases all while increasing shareholder wealth.For more information on Pennexx, Inc. (PNNX) visit: http://www.pennexx.net and https://YourSocialOffers.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

PNNX rewards you with YSO