Artist, Soraida Martinez, ends 2021 with a unique, thought-provoking art exhibition: "Speaking for New Social Change."
Soraida Martinez, the artist that created an art style in 1992 to teach tolerance, ends 2021 with a unique, thought-provoking art exhibition.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1992, Soraida Martinez has been promoting social justice and tolerance with her Verdadism paintings and social commentaries. Every painting the artist creates is based on a personal life experience or observation. The artist’s paintings and social commentaries promote messages of self-empowerment by addressing racism, sexism, stereotyping and social inequities.
Soraida Martinez is a well-known artist. She was recognized by the Department of State in 2008, 2009 and 2010 as “one of the 15 most prominent Hispanic-Americans shaping the U.S. cultural scene.” And, in a Huffington Post Latino Voices’ 2013 article, she was named among “10 of the best Latino Artists in the U.S.”
Through her Verdadism paintings and commentaries, Soraida Martinez hopes to help the viewer get in touch with their own feelings, so they can open their mind to accepting other human beings. According to Soraida, “It’s about time that we stop talking and start making social change with our actions.”
The title of one of the Verdadism paintings for this social change exhibition is “The Erasing of History.” The Verdadism social commentary starts with, "Oppression begins by erasing history and not acknowledging the contributions of people of other races…as a society, we must be inclusive and acknowledge all people."
Soraida Martinez’s exhibition for new social change runs from Nov. 17 to December 17, 2021. The Verdadism Art Gallery is open by appointment. For more information, please call 856-346-3131 or send an email to verdadism@aol.com. To learn more about the Art of Verdadism, go to soraida.com.
