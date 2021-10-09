Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,820 in the last 365 days.

Artist, Soraida Martinez, ends 2021 with a unique, thought-provoking art exhibition: "Speaking for New Social Change."

Soraida Martinez, Artist/Designer. Verdadism painting, Disbelief, in background.

Soraida Martinez, the artist that created an art style in 1992 to teach tolerance, ends 2021 with a unique, thought-provoking art exhibition.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1992, Soraida Martinez has been promoting social justice and tolerance with her Verdadism paintings and social commentaries. Every painting the artist creates is based on a personal life experience or observation. The artist’s paintings and social commentaries promote messages of self-empowerment by addressing racism, sexism, stereotyping and social inequities.

Soraida Martinez is a well-known artist. She was recognized by the Department of State in 2008, 2009 and 2010 as “one of the 15 most prominent Hispanic-Americans shaping the U.S. cultural scene.” And, in a Huffington Post Latino Voices’ 2013 article, she was named among “10 of the best Latino Artists in the U.S.”

Through her Verdadism paintings and commentaries, Soraida Martinez hopes to help the viewer get in touch with their own feelings, so they can open their mind to accepting other human beings. According to Soraida, “It’s about time that we stop talking and start making social change with our actions.”

The title of one of the Verdadism paintings for this social change exhibition is “The Erasing of History.” The Verdadism social commentary starts with, "Oppression begins by erasing history and not acknowledging the contributions of people of other races…as a society, we must be inclusive and acknowledge all people."

Soraida Martinez’s exhibition for new social change runs from Nov. 17 to December 17, 2021. The Verdadism Art Gallery is open by appointment. For more information, please call 856-346-3131 or send an email to verdadism@aol.com. To learn more about the Art of Verdadism, go to soraida.com.

Soraida Martinez
Artist, Soraida
+1 856-346-3131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Artist, Soraida Martinez, ends 2021 with a unique, thought-provoking art exhibition: "Speaking for New Social Change."

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.