“Women, Can We Adjust the Blindspot in America?” A Verdadism Art Exhibition for Women’s History Month by Soraida.
Soraida Martinez’s main message is against systemic racism. For over 25 years now, the artist has been carrying her message of tolerance and social justice.LINDENWOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Women, Can We Adjust the Blindspot in America?” The title of a new Verdadism Art Exhibition. According to Soraida, “Women are nurturers, so they have the power to change the way a society thinks.”
A Verdadism Art Exhibition for Women’s History Month by Artist, Soraida Martinez, Creator of the Verdadism Art Style. Soraida is a historically significant artist of today…an artist to know.
Award-winning Artist, Soraida Martinez, deals with a complex web of emotions, in order to seek truth and make social change. Verdadism consists of three parts: The painting, its social commentary and the philosophy. The work-of-art is complete only when it has the two physical parts: The painting and the social commentary written by Soraida Martinez.
Following are 4 of the Verdadism paintings on exhibit for Women’s History Month at the Verdadism Art Gallery:
* The Bittersweet Subconscious Mind, Created 2017, 72” x 64”, Acrylic on Canvas
* Disbelief, Created 2017, 72” x 40”, Acrylic on Canvas
* The Great Invisible Wall of Hate, Created 2019, 54” x 38”, Acrylic on Canvas
* The Erasing of History, Created 2020, 48” x 48” Acrylic on Canvas
Soraida Martinez’s main message is about systemic racism. For over 25 years now, the artist has been carrying her message of tolerance and social justice with her Verdadism paintings and social commentaries.
Title of Verdadism painting: The Erasing of History
Verdadism Social Commentary: "Oppression begins by erasing history and not acknowledging the contributions of people of other races. Systemic racism has kept Latinos, African-Americans and other groups invisible by keeping us out of the history textbooks. This society is just now discovering significant people that were erased from history because of the color of their skin or their gender. The art world is notorious for mostly recognizing white male artists. Donald Trump is doing this today by not honoring or acknowledging African-Americans and other oppressed communities for their past contributions. As a society, we must be inclusive and acknowledge all people."
Soraida Martinez, 2020
Title of Verdadism painting: The Great Invisible Wall of Hate
Verdadism Social Commentary: "I have always felt that this country had an invisible wall of exclusion. When I first heard about Trump’s wall to keep immigrants out, I realized that this country was about to change. The symbolic wall of hate was out in the open. Trump’s wall is a physical wall of hate. This intolerance has been around since the beginning of time. America was built on cruelty, slavery and intolerance. I cannot believe that so many Americans are surprised by the racism of the USA. Americans have been asleep for many decades. They are part of an unjust system, whether they realize it or not. They let it happen. Systemic injustice is real. We must take an active part in this society to make real change. Protesting and then going back to your office the next day is not making a plan on how to make social change. This passive behavior will not change the world we live in."
Soraida Martinez, 2019
Based in New Jersey, Soraida Martinez was born in Harlem, New York City, during the social upheavals of the late 1960s to early 1970s, when American society was coming to terms with its deeply rooted problems of racism and sexism. The artist has created many paintings about the struggles of women in America, including her own struggle as a Puerto Rican woman who educated herself, is a first-generation graduate with a fine arts degree, and, in 1986, founded her own art and design studio.
Through her Verdadism paintings, Soraida depicts how to get in touch with your inner feelings and open your mind up to accepting other human beings. The Verdadism art style is a great tool for teaching diversity and inclusion in the classroom and boardroom. The artist’s paintings are often published in the academic textbooks that analyze the same social issues that the artist has been addressing for many years.
Ahead of her time in knowing that racism is not a sustainable concept in the United States and worldwide, Soraida continues to raise awareness and teach tolerance through art talks and exhibitions at colleges and universities, corporations and organizations.
Soraida is available for a virtual tour of the Verdadism Art Gallery and art talk. For more information, send an email to verdadism@aol.com or call the studio/gallery at 856-346-3131. For more information on Soraida and the Art of Verdadism, please visit soraida.com.
Soraida Martinez
Verdadism Art Gallery
+1 856-264-7951
verdadism@aol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn