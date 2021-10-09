Fw: Press Release / Media Blast (Template)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Old Canaan RD is closed about a mile north of the intersection of RT 1102 and RT 253 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.