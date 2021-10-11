BizAvJets, Inc. to Partner With Apex Aviation Jet Maintenance Facility
BizAvJets Founder Eli Stepp Becomes Apex Aviation Las Vegas Shareholder
I am thrilled to be a part of Apex Aviation as a shareholder and see a great future for the company”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizAvJets, Inc. founder Eli Stepp, has struck a deal with Apex Aviation Las Vegas. In doing so, he has become an Apex Aviation Las Vegas shareholder by acquiring an undisclosed amount of company shares. Eli commented "I am thrilled to be a part of Apex Aviation as a shareholder and see a great future for the company." Mr. Stepp explained he has been in discussion with Apex Aviation CEO Scott Bullock during the past few months. He and his company BizAvJets, plan to partner with Apex Aviation in an advisory role for future business development, promotion, and company expansion. Mr. Bullock commented "Eli and I have discussed current Apex Aviation operations and future considerations, to include adding additional specific aircraft model maintenance programs such as Dassault Falcon Jet, Gulfstream, and/or Bombardier." Scott also mentioned discussion of potential plans to build new hangar space at Henderson Executive Airport where Apex Aviation is currently located.
— Eli Stepp
About BizAvJets, Inc.
BizAvJets Inc. is a company located in Las Vegas, Nevada which is involved in business aviation consulting, networking, marketing, and promotion. Company Founder and President, Eli Stepp is a 40+ year business aviation industry veteran. He is also Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine.
Contact Information: +1 (702) 465-2027 eli@bizavjets.com Websites www.BizAvJets.com www.BizAvMTX.com
About Apex Aviation Las Vegas
Apex Aviation is an aircraft maintenance facility located at Henderson Executive Airport in Henderson, Nevada.
Company CEO Scott Bullock
Contact Information: +1 (702) 735-APEX (2739) scott@apexaviationlv.com Website www.ApexAviationLV.com
