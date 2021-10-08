Submit Release
Route 74 Bridge over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, Open to All Lanes

Harrisburg, PA – The Route 74 (High Street) Bridge over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, has been placed in its final configuration. 

All travel lanes on the new bridge were opened to traffic last night. Some work remains on the project, including the installation of sidewalk, and the placement of topsoil and seeding.

A sidewalk detour will remain in place until the sidewalk is completed.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. 

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. of the Village of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

