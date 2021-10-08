Winners of final Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) drawing notified today

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Registration for Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program officially closed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with a total of 656,259 entries for the fifth and final MO VIP drawing that occurred today. The MO VIP has been incentivizing vaccination for those who had not yet been vaccinated, and it has also been providing an opportunity for rewards for the Missourians who had already made the decision to be protected from COVID-19 through vaccination.

Notification of 180 new “preliminary” winners occurred between 3:45-4:15 p.m. today by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) using the information provided at the time the individual registered. DHSS will now work with these preliminary winners to verify their vaccination and registration information before they can be elevated to “confirmed” winners, which will then guarantee them a $10,000 prize. Names of confirmed winners will be announced at MOStopsCovid.com/win on October 20.

Since the MO VIP launch on July 21, 2021, 57,117 adults (18 and over) were vaccinated and entered the MO VIP for a chance to win. As of today, federal and state data show that 57 percent of Missouri’s eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination, while 65 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.

Entries were divided into three categories:

Red: Missourians age 18 and up who received at least one dose of vaccine on or after July 21.

White: Missourians age 18 and up who received at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.

Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of vaccine at any time that they were eligible for vaccination.

During today’s drawing (and each of the previous four drawings), 80 winners were randomly selected for each of the Red and White categories (10 from each congressional district, per category). These individuals will each receive a cash prize of $10,000. In addition, 20 adolescents from the Blue category were randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program. In total, a total of 900 individuals will have been named MO VIP winners.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.

