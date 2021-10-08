Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Florida Citrus Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Carlos Martinez, Christopher Groom, Jon Smoak, Martin McKenna, Steve Johnson, Daniel Sutton and William Poulton to the Florida Citrus Commission.

Carlos Martinez

Martinez, of Orlando, is Procurement Manager for The Coca-Cola Company. Previously, he was Brand Supply Manager for The Coca-Cola Company and a Distribution Manager for Cutrate Juices. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida and master’s degree in Christian theology from St. Leo University.

Christopher Groom

Groom, of Orlando, is Chief Operating Officer for Florida’s Natural Growers. Previously, he was Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Florida’s Natural Growers and Director of Marketing for Sargento Foods. Groom earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University and master’s degree in international business from the University of South Carolina.

Jon Smoak

Smoak, of Lake Placid, is the Chief Executive Officer of Smoak Groves, Inc. He serves on the Board of Directors of Florida’s Natural Growers, Florida Citrus Mutual, Heartland National Bank and the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. Smoak earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Martin McKenna

McKenna, of Sebring, is the President and Owner of McKenna and Associates Citrus, Inc. He is a Past Chairman of the Florida Department of Citrus, Past President of Florida Citrus Mutual and a Past President of the Highlands County Growers Association. McKenna earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.

Steve Johnson

Johnson, of Wauchula, is President and Owner of Johnson Citrus Harvesting. He serves on the Board of Directors of Florida Citrus Mutual, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation and the Hardee County Chamber of Commerce. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural operations management from the University of Florida.

Daniel Sutton

Sutton, of LaBelle, is President and General Manager of Alico, Inc. Previously, he was Vice President of Operations and Director of Citrus for Alico, Inc. Sutton is the Vice President of Gulf Coast Citrus Growers and serves on the Florida Citrus Mutual Board of Directors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in citrus business from Florida Southern College.

William Poulton

Poulton, of Bradenton, is Senior Director of Global Procurement for Tropicana Products, Inc. He is a Past Chairman of the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Florida Citrus Processors Association and the Bradenton Area Economic Development Council. Poulton earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Duke University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

