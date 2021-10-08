Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Carrie Lee, Emery Gainey, Lisa Prevatt and Robert Woody to the Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees.

Carrie Lee

Lee, of Alachua, is the President and Owner of Florida Blue Farms. Previously, she was a broker and Vice President of Florida Woodland Company and a teacher in Marion County Public Schools. Lee is a former commissioner on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women from which she received the Florida Achievement Award. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in religious education from Loyola University of New Orleans.

Emery Gainey

Gainey, of Gainesville, is the former Sheriff of Marion County. He also served as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief of Staff at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Gainey is a member of the Special Olympics of Florida board and previously served on Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission and the 8th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. He earned his associate’s degree from Santa Fe College and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Florida.

Lisa Prevatt

Prevatt, of Hampton, is Principal of Bradford County Public School’s Lawtey Elementary School. Previously, she was Assistant Superintendent of Bradford County Public Schools and an Assistant Principal at Bradford High School. Prevatt earned her associate’s degree in medical technology from Santa Fe College, bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Florida and master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

Robert Woody

Woody, of Gainesville, is the former Director of the Alachua County Jail. Previously, he was Deputy Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and a Regional Correctional Probation Officer with the Florida Department of Corrections. A former member of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees, Woody earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from the New York State University at Oneonta and master’s degree in criminal justice from Rollins College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

