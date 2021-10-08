Kodiak Russian Orthodox Monk Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

October 8, 2021

(Kodiak, AK) – On October 2, 2021, Evan P. Nicolai, a monk associated with the Russian Orthodox Church, turned himself into the Kodiak Police Department to report that he had sexually abused an 8-year-old child. Mr. Nicolai arrived accompanied by the abused child’s parent and a Priest of the Kodiak Russian Orthodox Church. As a monk, Mr. Nicolai was permitted to stay at the housing provided by the Church. Police learned that Mr. Nicolai had stayed in Alaska at the following Russian Orthodox locations: Anchorage, Bethel, Eklutna, Homer, and Kaktovik, as well as a monastery about an hour outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

Kodiak Police have charged Mr. Nicolai with Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and the case is being prosecuted by the Kodiak District Attorney’s Office. If convicted at trial, Mr. Nicolai faces up to 99 years of imprisonment. The charges in the complaint are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Nicolai is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr. Nicolai remains in jail with court ordered bonds totaling $50,000 in cash that must be posted prior to his release. His next scheduled court date is for Preliminary Hearing on October 13, 2021, at 2:30PM in Kodiak District Court.

If the public has information about this case, about other potential victims, or has knowledge that may aid in this investigation, please contact Kodiak Det. Sgt. Kathleen Gambling at kgambling@city.kodiak.ak.us or (907) 486-8000.

CONTACT: District Attorney Gustaf Olson at gustaf.olson@alask.gov

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.