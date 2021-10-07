2021-10-07 16:07:20.01 Oak Grove Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-10-07 16:07:20.01

While on his way to work, an Oak Grove resident made a pit stop at Pilot Travel Center, 6676 S. Highway 13 in Higginsville, to check the Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets he had purchased the night before.

One of the tickets he checked was a “Super Crossword Tripler” ticket.

“A message came up telling me I had won $100,000, and I was like, ‘Whoa!’” he recalled. “So, I had the clerk working scan it, and she told me I needed to go to a Lottery office.”

The player had won one of the game’s seven top prizes.

“It was pretty exciting!” he exclaimed.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 game with over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Lafayette County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $289,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $598,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.