Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,902 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-07 16:07:20.01 Oak Grove Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-10-07 16:07:20.01

Story Photo

While on his way to work, an Oak Grove resident made a pit stop at Pilot Travel Center, 6676 S. Highway 13 in Higginsville,  to check the Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets he had purchased the night before.

One of the tickets he checked was a “Super Crossword Tripler” ticket.

“A message came up telling me I had won $100,000, and I was like, ‘Whoa!’” he recalled. “So, I had the clerk working scan it, and she told me I needed to go to a Lottery office.”

The player had won one of the game’s seven top prizes.

“It was pretty exciting!” he exclaimed. 

Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 game with over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Lafayette County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $289,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $598,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2021-10-07 16:07:20.01 Oak Grove Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.