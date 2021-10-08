Fact Sheet: Efforts Across HHS to Promote Behavioral Health for Children and Youth

Behavioral health is fundamental to the well-being of our country’s children and youth. That’s why agencies and offices across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are working together to advance behavioral health for children, youth, and their families, with an emphasis on improving access, promoting equity, and fostering innovation. These efforts have resulted in over 300 distinct initiatives, some of which are highlighted below:

Partnering with Schools

HHS and the Department of Education have established an Interagency Workgroup for Executive Order (#14000) on Supporting the Reopening and Continued Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is supporting Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education). HHS has invested $107 million in FY 2021 annual appropriations to help build or expand state and local governments' coordination to increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth, provide training for school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth to detect and respond to mental health issues, and connect school-aged youth who may have behavioral health issues (including serious emotional disturbance or serious mental illness), and their families, to needed services. Project AWARE sites have been established in Indiana, Montana, North Carolina, and Washington as well as the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, among others.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is supporting the Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network for School Based Health Services, which provides technical assistance to promote best practices among school-based health centers, comprehensive school mental health systems, schools, and school districts. This network also assists school-based health services to address emerging behavioral health conditions among children and adolescents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has funded a project to synthesize the best available research and practices into a toolkit that describes how to develop, implement, evaluate, and sustain a comprehensive mental health promotion program in K-12 schools that is developmentally and culturally appropriate. This guide will help school districts, administrators, and other key stakeholders identify and prioritize strategies to promote equitable mental health and reduce symptoms associated with poor mental health, such as depression and anxiety.

The CDC has also established demonstration projects to investigate strategies that could help schools and students recover from the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Projects build on existing school district infrastructure and existing evidence-based mental health models and frameworks such as the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and social emotional learning (SEL) to support student and staff connectedness to school and promote mental health through linkages to mental health services, professional development, and health education, in local education agencies.

. Projects build on existing school district infrastructure and existing evidence-based mental health models and frameworks such as the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and social emotional learning (SEL) to support student and staff connectedness to school and promote mental health through linkages to mental health services, professional development, and health education, in local education agencies. CDC supports local school districts in establishing effective health and wellness infrastructure and employing primary prevention strategies demonstrated to improve the mental health of adolescents, with a specific focus on advancing health equity.

Improving Access, Capacity, and Equity

SAMHSA is advancing the following initiatives to expand access to youth behavioral health services. HHS has invested approximately $190 million to support these programs : Project LAUNCH (Linking Actions for Unmet Needs in Children’s Health) Grant Program seeks to promote the wellness of young children, from birth to age 8 , by addressing social, emotional, cognitive, physical, and behavioral aspects of their development. The goal of Project LAUNCH is for children to be thriving in safe, supportive environments, and entering school ready to learn and able to succeed. The Children’s Mental Health Initiative, which seeks to improve the mental health outcomes for children and youth, from birth through age 21 , with serious emotional disturbance, and their families. This program supports the implementation, expansion, and integration of the Systems of Care approach by creating sustainable infrastructure and services that are required as part of the Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children and their Families Program. The Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Grant Program seeks to improve outcomes for young children (from birth to age 12) through increasing access to high quality infant and early childhood mental health promotion, prevention, early intervention, and treatment services. The Native Connections Grant Program, which seeks to help American Indian and Alaska Native communities identify and address the behavioral health needs of Native youth. The Statewide Family Network seeks to support statewide, nonprofit, family-run organizations supporting families with children with serious emotional disturbance. The Youth and Family TREE (Enhancement and Expansion of Treatment and Recovery Services for Adolescents, Transitional Aged Youth, and their Families) Grant Program seeks to enhance and expand comprehensive treatment, early intervention, and recovery support services for adolescents (ages 12–18), transitional aged youth (ages 16–25), and their families/primary caregivers with SUDs and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders.

Health Resources and Services Administration supports the Pediatric Mental Health Care Access program. The program seeks to promote behavioral health integration into pediatric primary care using telehealth. State or regional networks of pediatric mental health team provide teleconsultation, training, technical assistance, and care coordination for pediatric primary care providers to diagnose, treat, and refer child with behavioral health conditions. HHS invested $10 million in this program in FY 2021 and announced a $10.7 million expansion from the American Rescue Plan in August 2021.

The Indian Health Services provides several programs that serve youth behavioral health. In FY 2021, IHS invested approximately $31 million in the following programs: The Indian Health Service (IHS) is supporting the Indian Children's Program. The mission of the program is to equip healthcare providers working in the IHS, Tribal, and Urban Indian Health system with training and education needed to provide excellent care for American Indian/Alaska Native youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and other Neurodevelopmental disorders. The Indian Children's Program also provides free provider to provider consultation to clinical and school staff working with AI/AN youth. IHS also provides recurring funding for 12 Youth Regional Treatment Centers (YRTC) to address substance abuse and co-occurring disorders among American Indian/Alaska Native youth. These YRTCs provide education and culture-based prevention initiatives, evidence-based and practice-based models of treatment, family strengthening, and recreational activities. IHS also supports the Youth Regional Treatment Center (YRTC) Aftercare Pilot Project ($1.8 million annually). Two YRTC facilities, Desert Sage and the Healing Lodge of the 7 Nations are in the last year of an IHS supported aftercare pilot project. YRTCs have an important role in maintaining the health of patients after discharge. This aftercare pilot emphasized developing culture-based treatment that prevents alcohol and substance abuse relapse among youth discharged. While evaluations are in place, current data indicates that these programs have resulted in improved coordination around aftercare and case management, increased training of community supports for the adolescents, improved identification of transitional living, increased awareness of the use of social media, and improved follow-up with data collection after discharge. This pilot program will continue to support the YRTC's ability to support the IHS Strategic Plan Goal 1 to ensure comprehensive, culturally appropriate personal and public health services are available and accessible to American Indian and Alaska Native people. Particularly, in the recovery from alcohol and substance use disorders. The IHS receives $16.5 million in congressional appropriations for the Generation Indigenous Initiative Support. These awards focus on early intervention strategies and implement positive youth development programming to reduce risk factors for suicidal behavioral and substance abuse. The projects work with Native youth ages 8 to 24 to: implement evidence-based and practice-based approaches to build resiliency, promote positive development, and increase self-sufficiency behaviors among Native youth; promote family engagement; and, increase access to prevention activities for youth to prevent substance use that contribute to suicidal behaviors, in culturally appropriate ways.

