Usherpa President Wins 2021 Women With Vision Award
Chris Harrington has made the annual list of women leading the way in the industry.
The Women With Vision Award Winners are the absolute most exceptional examples of the best in class the mortgage industry has to offer.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that company President Chris Harrington has won a 2021 Women With Vision Award from 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching. This is the third year the company has recognized top women professionals in the mortgage and real estate industries.
— Christine Beckwith, COO of 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching
“The Women With Vision Award Winners are the absolute most exceptional examples of the best in class the mortgage industry has to offer,” said Christine Beckwith, COO of 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching. “These shining examples of incredible professionalism represent the finest innovators, movers, and shakers as well as producers in the American banking industry. I commend them all on their accomplishments.”
The 2021 Women With Vision Award Winners will be featured in the November issue of Women With Vision Magazine sharing their stories of inspiration, professionalism, and leadership as they balance work and life. Winners are nominated based on their reputation of excellence, inspiration, professionalism, and leadership in their industries as they continue to aim for their vision. The recipients will be recognized LIVE onstage at the Vision Summit in early 2022.
“I am honored to be listed among the 2021 class of winners of this award,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “I think it’s important that we recognize each other for the hard work we women do and the innovation we bring to this industry. I take great pride in helping female mortgage loan officers achieve their goals with our Usherpa Smart CRM and it’s personally very rewarding to be called out as a role model in this industry. My thanks to the judges.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Usherpa’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 list. It was the only company to make both the mortgage and real estate lists of top companies.
Find out more by visiting the company online at usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
