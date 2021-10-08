Equator Announces the Release of New Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Equator Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

The new Conserv MDRF359WE is the compact appliance that doesn’t sacrifice features.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly released its compact and powerful Conserv MDRF359WE bottom freezer refrigerator. The 10.8 cubic foot unit conveniently maximizes your space by sitting flush against the wall thanks to its closed back panel design. Additionally, you can install the reversible doors based on your preference and effortlessly open them with the easy-to-grip recessed handles. For complete customization, use the four adjustable feet to adapt this unit to any classic or modern kitchen area. .

This sleek, freestanding freezer-refrigerator is easy to clean and pleasantly designed for all types of storage. This door comes with a convenient wine rack, plus optimally placed wire racks and shelves for bottles, cans, and yogurt. Inside the refrigerator you’ll find four moveable glass shelves, which are also easy to clean and perfect to keep containers and other items from falling through. You can also protect your salads and vegetables from unwanted odors with the see-through crisper drawer. And for the days when you pack the refrigerator with new groceries, there is a fast cool feature to increase the cooling capacity of the unit to maintain freshness.

The bottom freezer comes with three convenient see-through freezer bins that allow you to easily organize and access your items. Plus with the no frost feature, you never have to worry about defrosting.

A quiet compressor working at just 42 DB(A), you’ll barely hear it running in the office, kitchen, basement, or home bar. This unit is equipped with LED lighting for optimal visibility without the heat or energy consumption like other lighting options. And it wouldn’t be an Equator appliance if this unit wasn’t kind to the environment. This eco-friendly unit is also Energy Star rated and estimated to help save on yearly energy costs. Energy Star rated, the estimated energy cost of this unit is $42 a year.

The Conserv MDRF359WE measures at 72.8x23.2x26.9 (HxWxD) and comes in a stainless color with a one-year parts and labor warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair apart from others at an MSRP of $999..

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives.

