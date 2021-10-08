Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced he awarded the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and Tourism to Idaho hospitality workers collectively.

“Historically this award has recognized an individual who's made unmatched contributions to the industry. However, this year, exceptional contributions have come from many. The cooks, servers and bartenders taking care of more customers over more shifts than ever have before and doing so with a smile and professionalism. The lodging staff managing long lines of visitors checking in after cleaning rooms earlier in their shift and before stepping up to drive the hotel shuttle to finish their shift. The staff at our attractions, adventure experiences, and recreation areas doing their best to ensure all patrons are safe and experiencing the cleanest, heathiest environment possible. The examples are endless. We see you and we thank you for your incredible work throughout these challenging times!” Governor Little said.

Governor Little also proclaimed Oct. 4-8 Hospitality Employee Appreciation Week. View the proclamation here.

Governor Little also encouraged all Idahoans to visit their favorite local hospitality business or destination and say thank you to the employees who provide a wonderful experience.

“Idaho’s hospitality businesses suffered some of the greatest impacts from COVID-19, yet the Idaho’s travel industry has come roaring back to bolster Idaho’s economy,” added Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “These employees deserve a big thank you for their continued service and hospitality to both Idahoans and visitors.”

# # #