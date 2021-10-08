Lyricos Learning, LLC awarded HBJ’s 2021 Fast 100 and Innovation Award and first runner-up for Top Innovation.

STEAM on Demand’s purpose is to provide all children (K-6 and beyond), wherever they are, equal access to learning science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) as they evolve, discover, and pursue their passions. STEAM on Demand is a technology infused interactive video platform with STEAM (STEM plus Arts), project based lessons.

Lyricos Learning, LLC, was awarded the 2021 Innovation Award and first runner-up Top Innovation Award for Lyricos Learning's groundbreaking STEAM on Demand℠

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas - September 24, 2021 - The Houston Business Journal's Third-Annual Fast 100 and Innovation Awards recognized innovators and their innovations across all industries.

Lyricos Learning, LLC, was awarded the 2021 Innovation Award and also the first runner-up Top Innovation Award for Lyricos Learning’s groundbreaking STEAM on Demand℠, a Science Technology, Engineering Arts and Math technology platform.

“We are honored and excited to be awarded HBJ’s Innovation Award and be named first runner-up for Top Innovation of 2021. We have created an incredible platform that incorporates universal design for learning with a diverse group of on-screen instructors. Our goal is to bring STEAM education and the advancements we have made to schools and after school programs across the nation,” said Cynthia Tusan, Lyricos Learning, LLC Managing Member and lead investor.

Less than half of the schools in the US and even fewer after school programs offer STEM education yet STEM careers are expected to grow in the coming years. STEAM on Demand offers accelerated learning for after-school, in-school, and online instructors, through hands-on interactive projects facilitated by technology-infused instructional videos that cover the STEAM spectrum, to better prepare today’s youth for the careers of tomorrow.

“Students are expected to make decisions about areas of interests by the time they reach middle school without having had adequate exposure to a variety of disciplines to make those decisions.” said Devina Bhojwani, Lyricos Learning, LLC President. “Girls are far behind boys in their interests in science and engineering at the elementary school level, and this just gets baked in by middle school. Introducing STEAM on Demand in grades k-6 makes it easy to expose boys and girls at the same rate and time, putting them on a more equal playing field.”

Because there are not enough qualified instructors to teach hands-on STEAM activities in a meaningful way, STEAM on Demand arms paraprofessionals and after school staff with interactive concept-driven videos so they can deliver Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math curriculum, without needing to be subject matter experts.

ABOUT STEAM on Demand:

STEAM on Demand℠ is a technology-infused interactive video platform with STEAM (STEM plus Arts), project-based lessons. The platform offers project-based learning (PBL) by bringing together technology and traditional curriculum with hybrid learning tools. STEAM on Demand helps teachers, paraprofessionals and after school staff more easily conduct fun lessons using rich STEAM content that is aligned with learning standards.

