Pipe Repair on Route 772 (Newport Road) in Leacock Township, Lancaster County

10/08/2021

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew from Lancaster County is scheduled to repair a drainage pipe next week on Route 772 (Newport Road) between Route 340 and Hollander Road in Leacock Township.

Weather permitting, this section of Route 772 will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13. A signed detour will be in place during work hours using Route 340 and Hollander Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

