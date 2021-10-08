Roundabout to Open Next Week on Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a roundabout at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, is expected to open to Route 241 traffic next week.

Weather permitting, on Monday, October 11, the contractor will deactivate temporary traffic signals to allow unrestricted traffic in both directions of Route 241 at the roundabout. Rocherty Road will remain closed at the intersection for several more weeks, at which time all three legs of the intersection will be open to traffic.

This project also included the realignment of an S-curve on Route 241 between Creekside Drive and just north of Mill Road. This work was completed last May.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

