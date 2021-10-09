Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Sexy Pop Single
She has garnered recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
The Netflix Series "Sex/Life" inspired me to step outside of my boundaries of songwriting and singing. This is one of my favorite songs.”KENSINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her new Sexy Pop single, "I Can’t Resist You".
— Natalie Jean
The song written by Natalie Jean and Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase and streaming nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores and streaming platforms.
“I Can’t Resist You” was inspired by the hit Netflix series “Sex/Life.
Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won "World Artist of The Year" at the 2021 Josie Music Awards. She also won HerSong Female Artist of The Year in the 2021 W.A.M. Awards. Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.
