Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference Oct. 14

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 14. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference by dialing 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment-3 with Carter-Miller Service, Inc. *Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Stephens State Forest) *Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Tyrone Wildlife Management Area) *Contract with Spee-Dee Delivery *Contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. *Chapter 18 lease, East Okoboji Lake - Dickinson County – Hans and Bernice Willadsen *Chapter 18 Lease, Mississippi River – Scott County – Buckeye Terminals, LLC *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River - Muscatine County – K.A Steel Chemicals dba Olin Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls to Rowell Chemical Corporation *Easement Conveyance, Union Grove State Park – Tama County *Waubonsie State Park, Culvert Extension and Repair – Fremont County *Guttenberg Hatchery, Window and Door Replacement – Clayton County

Approve Minutes of Sept. 8 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

2022 NRC Meeting Recommendations

Donations

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning, and Chapter 44, Special Events and Fireworks Displays– Petition for Rulemaking (West Okoboji Lake)

Chapter 16, Docks and Other Structures on Public Waters – Notice of Intended Action

Contract with Baker Mechanical, Inc.

*Contract Amendment-3 with Carter-Miller Service, Inc.

*Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Stephens State Forest-Davis County)

*Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Tyrone Wildlife Management Area-Monroe County)

*Contract with Spee-Dee Delivery

Contract Amendment-2 with Iowa State University (SFN)

Contract with the University of Wisconsin (Internal Loading Report)

*Contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc.

Public Land Management Projects *Chapter 18 Lease, East Okoboji Lake - Dickinson County – Hans and Bernice Willadsen *Chapter 18 Lease, Mississippi River – Scott County – Buckeye Terminals, LLC *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River - Muscatine County – *K.A Steel Chemicals dba Olin Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls to Rowell Chemical Corporation *Easement Conveyance, Union Grove State Park – Tama County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Lake Darling State Park, Washington County – Friends of Lake Darling State Park Sac City Wetland Complex Wildlife Management Area, Sac County – B-J Inc. Vermace Woods Wildlife Management Area, Poweshiek County – Robert & Elizabeth Upah

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Three Mile Lake, Watershed Best Management Practices – Union County *Waubonsie State Park, Culvert Extension and Repair – Fremont County *Guttenberg Hatchery, Window and Door Replacement – Clayton County

General Discussion

Next meeting, Nov. 10, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc