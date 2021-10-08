TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings

On Monday, October 11, through Friday, October 15, 2021, the 2021 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, October 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, October 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.:

H Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 19th Street, NW

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW (south curb only)

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Monday, October 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, October 15, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m.:

H Street between 19th Street and 20th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.