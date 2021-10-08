St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/05/21 @ 12:30 hours

STREET: Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1 mile from Rt. 104

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Dobrowolski

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2107 Chevy Silverado towing a utility trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No damage to vehicle or trailer. Lawnmower totaled

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robert Witham

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 Western Star Dump Truck (Harrison Concrete Company)

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front bumper

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP and local fire personnel responded to the above location for a report of a MV crash involving a dump truck and lawn mower. Upon arrival and after subsequent investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling west on Rt 104a and was negotiating a sharp right curve. As the vehicle was making the turn, a zero turn lawn mower which was on a utility trailer being towed by vehicle #1 fell off the trailer and onto the roadway. After crossing into the eastbound lane the lawn mower was struck by vehicle #2 which was traveling in that lane. The lawnmower was destroyed in the incident and vehicle #2 sustained damage to the front bumper.

Oil and other fluids leaked from the lawnmower. Those were cleaned up by fire personnel. Upon further investigation it was determined that a strap used to secure the lawn mower to the trailer had broken.