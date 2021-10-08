Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,904 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/Burglary and Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404944

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                            

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME:10/07/21, early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Five Corners Road/ Camp Farnsworth Road, Thetford, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent and burglary

 

ACCUSED: Cody Rustin-Heffner                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bartlett, NH

 

VICTIM: Mary Benjamin(53), Joshua Doucette (29)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time Vermont State Police received the report of a vehicle in the ditch on Camp Farnsworth Road in Thetford and the operator had left the scene. During the course of the investigation it was discovered the vehicle involved had been stolen from a residence off Five Corners Road in Thetford. It was also discovered the residence on Camp Farnsworth Road had been broken into and the vehicles in the driveway had been rummaged through. With the help of Thetford Police Chief Michael Evans, Cody Rustin-Heffner was located when he returned back to Camp Farnsworth Road. Further investigation revealed Rustin-Heffner wrecked his car earlier in the morning on Five Corners Road, stole Benjamin's vehicle out of her driveway and crashed it on Camp Farnsworth Road. Rustin-Heffner then entered the garage of Doucette's took property from the garage and both of Doucette's vehicles.

 

Rustin-Heffner was arrested and possessed items both from Benjamin's vehicle and Doucette’s Garage and vehicles.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021         

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility     

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

You just read:

St Johnsbury/Burglary and Stolen Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.