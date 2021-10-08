St Johnsbury/Burglary and Stolen Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404944
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME:10/07/21, early morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Five Corners Road/ Camp Farnsworth Road, Thetford, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent and burglary
ACCUSED: Cody Rustin-Heffner
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bartlett, NH
VICTIM: Mary Benjamin(53), Joshua Doucette (29)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time Vermont State Police received the report of a vehicle in the ditch on Camp Farnsworth Road in Thetford and the operator had left the scene. During the course of the investigation it was discovered the vehicle involved had been stolen from a residence off Five Corners Road in Thetford. It was also discovered the residence on Camp Farnsworth Road had been broken into and the vehicles in the driveway had been rummaged through. With the help of Thetford Police Chief Michael Evans, Cody Rustin-Heffner was located when he returned back to Camp Farnsworth Road. Further investigation revealed Rustin-Heffner wrecked his car earlier in the morning on Five Corners Road, stole Benjamin's vehicle out of her driveway and crashed it on Camp Farnsworth Road. Rustin-Heffner then entered the garage of Doucette's took property from the garage and both of Doucette's vehicles.
Rustin-Heffner was arrested and possessed items both from Benjamin's vehicle and Doucette’s Garage and vehicles.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE