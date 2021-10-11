HELIOS SOLAR, A DIVISION OF KARP ASSOCIATES IS THE LARGEST COMMERCIAL/COMMUNITY SOLAR INSTALLATION ON LONG ISLAND

MELVILLE , NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 4,428 panels generating over 2.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, the new community solar installation at Helios Solar a division of Karp Associates is now the largest rooftop commercial solar installation on Long Island and was designed and installed by SUNation Solar Systems, Inc.

SUNation, located in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., will be holding a press event at Karp Associates located at 260 Spagnoli Road in Melville, N.Y. on Oct. 13, 2021, at 11 A.M. to share details about the project and officially launch the massive commercial solar system.

SUNation completed the Installation of the Helios Solar system in August of 2020 after pandemic-related delays and powered the system, which exports 100% of the energy it produces to the grid. The solar array is made up of LG 405 and LG 400 panels, TerraGen solar racking, and Solectria inverters.

As a community solar installation, the system will offer clean and renewable energy to homeowners, businesses, and renters at below-market prices. This rooftop system will generate enough electricity to power the homes of approximately 275 residential customers Those interested in subscribing who are in PSEG territory can contact Helios Solar at 631-580-2934 or info@heliosolarli.com.



Karp is a leading manufacturer of access doors and bathroom partitions. To reduce the environmental impact of its products, Karp Associates has pursued green initiatives to incorporate the latest technologies and streamline its manufacturing processes. This solar installation is part of its continued commitment to address climate change and participate in the global shift to a low-carbon economy.

SUNation has been voted Best of Long Island Solar Business for 12 years in a row and is consistently ranked locally, in NYS, and nationally as a top contract from Solar World Magazine since 2017. Since 2003 SUNation has installed over 7,000 solar and storage systems throughout Long Island and NYC totaling over 90 megawatts. In addition as a full-service provider, they also service in excess of 10,000 systems. Long Island owned and operated for over 19 years, they provide the best in residential, commercial, and community solar installations with an outstanding customer experience. Learn more at SUNation.com or contact Gina Cararra, vice president of marketing, at gcarrarra@SUNation.com for details about the Oct. 13 press event.

