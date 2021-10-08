Unique October Summit Lays Foundation for Achieving Healthy Longevity for All
Bringing attention to the major scientific, regulatory, social equity, and behavioral challenges in emerging science with material, accessible gains in health.
[o]ne of the most important longevity conferences of the year”WASHINGTON, DC , USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targeting Metabesity 2021, called "one of the most important longevity conferences of the year,"* will focus on achieving policies, practices, and products that will lead to Healthy Longevity for All.
The virtual conference, Oct. 11-14, 2021, brings attention to the major scientific, regulatory, social equity, and behavioral challenges and opportunities in translating emerging science into material, accessible gains in public health.
This unique conference has assembled a stellar and silo-busting roster of over seventy speakers, including top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases, leaders of both established and emerging companies, and venture capitalists in the longevity space, regulators, and policymakers.
Fireside chats will feature Ken Dychtwald, CEO of AgeWave, Stephen Hahn, MD, former FDA Commissioner, William Haseltine, Ph.D., former CEO of Human Genome Sciences, and Eric Topol, MD, Founder/Director Scripps Research Translational Institute.
The event culminates on Day 4, Thursday, October 14, 2021, with an Emerging Company Showcase, where innovative companies targeting healthy longevity pitch for investors, partners, customers, and public attention, curated by prominent representatives of the longevity capital markets. Some presenters include Life Biosciences, Glyscend, Eterin and Juvena Therapeutics.
For a program and complete list of speakers, visit: www.metabesity2021.org.
THIS SUMMIT, WHICH IS SLATED TO ATTRACT OVER 1,000 REGISTRANTS FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE, WILL BE PART OF A "MOONSHOT" MOVEMENT TO ACHIEVE HEALTHY LONGEVITY FOR ALL
The success of the Targeting Metabesity event is due to the diversity in topic, speaker experience, and aims. Although presenters include the very top echelon of scientists in age reversal and healthy longevity, we also feature regulators, international food and drug company C-level executives, and a robust interactive discussion of how personal behaviors contribute to our age-related decline.
The event includes a high-level discussion on achieving equity in healthy longevity.
There is an inevitable march toward longer, healthier years for the very wealthy. Already those of extreme means can receive rejuvenative treatments to live to well over one hundred. There are deep inequities when a fraction of our population can buy more healthy years, especially when they can amount to an additional 50 years of life. The usual methods of health access will not be enough to assure equity in the healthy longevity arena.
These deeper issues are compellingly analyzed by our thought leaders and shine a light on what we must consider as a nation as healthy longevity becomes a reality in science and not in practice.
To simulate the ambiance and networking of previous conferences, Metabesity 2021 will include social gatherings after each day's program and a gala event on Wednesday evening.
Metabesity 2020's distinction of punctuating sessions with world-class musicians will continue with the addition of glimpses from the historic, scenic village of Harpers Ferry, from which the conference is produced. Amazing improv rapper and comedian Chris Turner will emcee the gala event.
Founder and Co-Chair of Metabesity 2021, Dr. Alexander Fleming commented:
"We are a part of a global moonshot project to advance healthy longevity for all within the next decade. We aim to make healthy longevity a national objective and a real prospect for everyone. Though we will present the amazing scientific advances, we want to work through the challenges of translating these discoveries into products for people who need them”.
Conference Co-chair, Stanford Professor Dr. Lawrence Steinman, a co-discoverer of the multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri and a number of other therapies, added:
"After several decades of stupendous progress in treating immediately life-threatening conditions, orphan and genetic disorders, and incapacitating degenerative diseases, we must turn our attention to slowing the aging process and reducing the risks of the major chronic diseases. Collectively, these diseases account for most of morbidity and mortality and healthcare spending across the globe."
Conference organizer and Kinexum CEO Thomas Seoh noted:
"In just the few years since our inaugural conference in London in 2017, the global longevity ecosystem has grown rapidly. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of biological aging and its consequences - chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and many types of cancer. The healthy longevity sector is entering a period of explosive growth, and I invite all interested parties to join us for front row seats in the birth of the longevity industry."
Conference organizer and Kitalys Institute Executive Director Adriane Berg added:
"We are targeting a change in our thinking about aging as a necessary but unhappy stage of life that means inevitable decline. Imagine a world where we are all contributory, active, and healthy to age one hundred and well beyond. This vision can be achieved through public policy, cultural change, and personal behaviors that make healthy longevity a lifelong goal. Our conference is unique in including many silo-breaking stakeholders to make a sea change in the future of aging, taking geroscience out of the lab and into the limelight."
Targeting Metabesity 2021 is a call to action and a silo-busting conversation for tractable steps today to address significant healthcare challenges: going beyond treating individual diseases to preventing multiple diseases and extending healthy lifespan.
Press is invited to use the expertise of The Kitalys Institute as a resource on issues of geroscience, healthspan policy, equity in healthspan and health longevity, and other related issues
