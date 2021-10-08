Joel Kinnaman on his Love of Jiu Jitsu
Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman breaks down what he loves about the martial artLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his teens, Joel Kinnaman left his home country of Sweden for a small town near Austin, Texas. He worked as a beer factory line worker and roof-sweeper in Norway, and as a bar manager in the French Alps. And yet—little known fact about Kinnaman—he is can’t-walk-down-the-street famous in Sweden, in part due to his breakthrough in 2010’s Easy Money—at the time, the highest-grossing film in the country’s history.
These amalgamations explain a lot about him. No more precise mix of steely Swede, movie star charisma, and good ole boy has ever existed in one skin. Such juxtaposition explains how audiences could simultaneously buy him as a futuristic robot (in the remake of the 1987 classic Robocop) just as well as a southern-drawling-shotgun-wielding Colonel Rick Flag (DC’s pair of behemoth Suicide Squad movies), a morally-conflicted detective (The Killing), an astronaut (For All Mankind) or as the White House bound, Kennedy-esque Will Conway (House of Cards). You could project a lot of varying ideas of manhood on to that square-jawed canvas.
The Suicide Squad actor has been training for the last four years in the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu—a sport that has become increasingly popular, certainly at least in part due to MMA’s and UFC’s massive success. In LEO, the Swedish star breaks down what he loves about the martial art, suffering through the pain, and facing the fear.
Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story:
"I love that you build skills that are applicable in a real life altercation, so it builds confidence. It’s also a very cerebral and creative way of organizing your movements where you can dominate a much larger and stronger opponent. It’s also almost always humbling."
"It has had a massive impact on my life. First of all, my general fitness level increased a lot. I never really enjoyed cardio training, but Jiu-Jitsu really pushes your cardio. It inspires you to be more disciplined in life. I don’t want to go to class when I’ve eaten shitty, am hungover or haven’t slept, because I know I’m gonna suffer."
"To give up and tap because you can’t breathe feels especially humiliating, so you find ways to suffer through and face that fear."
For the full interview:
https://www.leoedit.com/lifestyle/joel-kinnaman-on-jiu-jitsu/
