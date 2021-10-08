Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Sentenced

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Kenneth Mills, the former director of the Cuyahoga County Regional Jail, was sentenced to 9 months in jail, the maximum possible for his mismanagement of the facility, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. “As a prisoner himself, the defendant will learn what it really means to depend on the public servants charged to manage jails,” Yost said. “Prosecutors Matt Meyer, Dan Kasaris and Linda Powers from my office – aided by investigators with the FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Division of Police – did a masterful job of navigating the case and fighting to restore justice.” Mills was found guilty on Sept. 10 of two counts of falsification, both first-degree misdemeanors, and two counts of dereliction of duty, both second-degree misdemeanors. Retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Cosgrove issued his sentence. Under Mill’s administration, the Cuyahoga County Regional Jail failed to safely, securely and lawfully house Cuyahoga County inmates. The issues at the jail were compounded by Mill’s false statements and caused inmates to suffer unbearable conditions amid overcrowding. Mills is among 10 Cuyahoga County jail employees criminally charged for acts hurting inmates. Each of these cases was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office:

The cases were investigated by the FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Division of Police.

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-