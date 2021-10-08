Supreme Court continues livestreaming oral argument

On August 23, 2021, the Supreme Court invited public input on continued livestreaming of audio and video of oral arguments. Thank you to all who submitted comments. The Supreme Court considered the comments and will continue livestreaming oral argument.
