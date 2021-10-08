Traffic switch scheduled on I-29 construction project near Hillsboro

FARGO, N.D. – Interstate 29 construction project, near Hillsboro, scheduled to restore access to northbound traffic Monday, Oct. 6. The northbound and southbound passing lanes will be closed restricting traffic to one lane in their respective directions.

The project runs from 3.5 miles south of Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100).

The next phase of the project will include guard rail installation and construction of temporary ramps. Northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane as work continues in the area.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone to 65 mph and 40 mph in certain areas, minimum delays are expected.

The northbound Elm River rest area will reopen for the remainder of the project. The project is expected to be completed late October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.