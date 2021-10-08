Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Project in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways are scheduled for lane restrictions next week in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, on Monday, October 11, through Friday, October 15 for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

Chester County

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in both directions between the Route 113 (Uwchlan Avenue) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in Uwchlan Township; and

The Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and the U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) Interchange ramps, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in West Whiteland Township.

Delaware County

Route 261 (Foulk Road) between Concord Road and Garnet Mine Road, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Bethel Township;

Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Chandler Lane, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in Marple and Radnor townships.

Montgomery County

Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) between Germantown Pike and Sumneytown Pike, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Worcester, Upper Gwynedd, and Towamencin townships; and

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Penn Line Service, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the general contractor on this $132,954 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

