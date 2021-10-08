Submit Release
Brief Traffic Stoppage on State Route 228 for Balls Bend Improvement Project on October 12

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a brief traffic stoppage on State Route 228 in Middlesex Township, Butler County on October 12 as Independent Excavating conducts rock blasting as part of the Balls Bend Improvement Project.

Blasting will occur at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12th.  Three minutes prior to the blast three sirens will go off as an alert and all traffic will be stopped. Following the blast, crews will clear the roadways of any debris.  Traffic will not be released until the roadway is safe.  It is anticipated that the closures will be approximately 15 minutes.

Flaggers will be stationed at the following intersections:

  • State Route 228 – Eastbound Lane – 100 feet Past Davis Road
  • State Route 228 – Westbound Lane – Entrance of the former B.E.A.R. property
  • State Route 228 – Westbound Lane – Entrance of Augustine Lane
  • Orchard Lane
  • Harbison and Parks Road

In the event of inclement weather, the blasting will occur on Wednesday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

