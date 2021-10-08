Brief Traffic Stoppage on State Route 228 for Balls Bend Improvement Project on October 12

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a brief traffic stoppage on State Route 228 in Middlesex Township, Butler County on October 12 as Independent Excavating conducts rock blasting as part of the Balls Bend Improvement Project.

Blasting will occur at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12th. Three minutes prior to the blast three sirens will go off as an alert and all traffic will be stopped. Following the blast, crews will clear the roadways of any debris. Traffic will not be released until the roadway is safe. It is anticipated that the closures will be approximately 15 minutes.

Flaggers will be stationed at the following intersections:

State Route 228 – Eastbound Lane – 100 feet Past Davis Road

State Route 228 – Westbound Lane – Entrance of the former B.E.A.R. property

State Route 228 – Westbound Lane – Entrance of Augustine Lane

Orchard Lane

Harbison and Parks Road

In the event of inclement weather, the blasting will occur on Wednesday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

