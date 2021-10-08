I-76 Interchange Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

10/08/2021

King of Prussia, PA – The Interstate 76 and the Montgomery Drive Interchange ramps are among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on the I-76 and the Montgomery Drive Interchange ramps for milling operations;

Monday, October 11, through Thursday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on 38 th Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for milling operations; and

Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for milling operations; and Tuesday, October 12, through Friday, October 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on 38th Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for prepping operations.

Montgomery County

Monday, October 11, through Friday, October 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Flourtown Road at the Joshua Road Intersection in Whitemarsh Township, for milling and paving operations; and

Wednesday, October 13, through Friday, October 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Neiffer Road between Game Farm Road and Route 73 (Big Road) in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, and Limerick townships for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #